Utter Desperation for Amphotericin B: Mucormycosis Drug Shortage  

Typically, the demand for Amphotericin B was less and the supply matched this. In 2021, the supply is struggling to catch up.

An official statement from Cipla reads, “There is an unprecedented surge in L Amphotericin B demand and we have already ramped up our production,” and offers no other tangible details of when the drug can be available.

There are five existing manufacturers of the drug in the country – Bharat Serums & Vaccines, BDR Pharmaceuticals, Sun Pharma, Cipla and Life Care Innovations. In addition, there is Mylan Labs, which only imports this drug, reports Financial Express.

Dr Tandon adds that almost every hospital is already running out in his city and local pharmacies and pharmaceutical representatives offer the same vague statements as Cipla. “They are assuring us they will have the stock by June first week, but these are just verbal assurances so far.”

He explains how their initial stock lasted for the first set of patients — but now they are running out.