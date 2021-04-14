Amid Kumbh Mela, Haridwar Reports 1,000 COVID-19 Cases in 2 Days

As the Kumbh Mela continues to go on in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar, the city has been recording a surge in COVID-19 cases, with over 1,000 in the last two days. On Tuesday, 13 April, Haridwar registered 594 positive patients, while on Monday, 408 new positive cases were registered.

The ongoing Kumbh Mela has drawn flak for worshippers flouting COVID norms, as seen from emerging visuals.

The Uttarakhand government is bracing itself after reporting a single-day highest spike in 2021 on Tuesday with 1,925 positive cases and 13 patients who have died.

As per Union Health Ministry data, Dehradun district reported the highest cases at 775. Nainital reported 217 cases and Udham Singh Nagar reported 172 newly positive patients.