Amid COVID Surge, Schools in Delhi Closed for All Classes: CM

Due to rising COVID-19 cases, all schools, including government and private ones, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, 9 April.

Delhi has been witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases of late and on Thursday it had recorded 7,437 fresh positive cases and 24 deaths, taking active cases in the capital to 23,181.

(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)