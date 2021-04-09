Amid COVID Surge, Schools in Delhi Closed for All Classes: CM
Delhi has been witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases.
Due to rising COVID-19 cases, all schools, including government and private ones, in Delhi are being closed for all classes till further orders, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Friday, 9 April.
Delhi has been witnessing a sharp spike in COVID-19 cases of late and on Thursday it had recorded 7,437 fresh positive cases and 24 deaths, taking active cases in the capital to 23,181.
(This is a developing story. It will be updated with more details.)
