Amid COVID Surge Punjab Imposes Daily Lockdown From 6 pm to 5 am

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh announced on Monday, 26 April, that in view of the rising cases in the state, the Cabinet decided to impose a daily lockdown in Punjab from 6 pm to 5 am. Further, weekend lockdown will be imposed from 6 pm on Friday, 30 April, and end on 5 am on Monday, 3 May.

Presently, the daily curfew restrictions remain in place from 8 pm to 5 am. Singh also urged everyone to stay at home and step out only if necessary.

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar said, all shops will remain open till 5 pm, PTI reported.