Amid COVID Surge, Haj Committee Cancels All Applications for 2021
Only citizens inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will be allowed to go for Haj, in a restricted number.
The Haj Committee of India on Tuesday, 15 June, announced that all applications for the pilgrimage this year have been cancelled. This development comes after Saudi Arabia said that only a restricted number of people, who are residents of the country, will be permitted to go for Haj, owing to the coronavirus pandemic.
The circular issued in this regard, shared by ANI, read:
“The Ministry of Haj and Umrah, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia issued a statement informing that due to coronavirus pandemic conditions, the kingdom of Saudi Arabia has decided to allow citizens inside the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia only to attend Haj 1442 in limited numbers.”
“International Haj has been cancelled,” it further stated.
The circular was signed by Haj Committee of India's Chief Executive Officer Maqsood Ahmed Khan.
Previously, in 2020 too, the government had decided that Muslims from India will not travel to Saudi Arabia for Haj. That decision too came after the Saudi Arabia had stated that pilgrims should not be sent there amid the coronavirus pandemic.
