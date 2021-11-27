Amid Concern Over Omicron COVID Variant, Mumbai & Others Issue New Travel Rules

The Gujarat government has mandated RT-PCR testing for travellers from a number of countries upon landing in the state.

These countries are Europe, UK, Brazil, South Africa, Bangladesh, Botswana, China, Mauritius, New Zealand, Zimbabwe, Hong Kong, as per ANI.

Karnataka Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar said that people coming from countries where the virus is prevalent will be required to undergo quarantine upon arrival in Bengaluru.