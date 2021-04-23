Air-Travellers to WB From These States Must Carry COVID -Ve Report

The government of West Bengal has announced that prior RT-PCR tests and COVID-negative reports, not older than 72 hours, will be mandatory for flight passengers coming to West Bengal from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Chhattisgarh. West Bengal has also asked the Union Ministry of Civil Aviation to make this rule compulsory.

This order will be effective from 12 pm on 26 April, and comes amid a nationwide surge in COVID-19 cases, that has had a crippling impact on the healthcare infrastructure of the country and has led to multiple states reporting an acute shortage of oxygen.