AIIMS Nurses Union Demands a Return to Protocol Agreed Upon in June 2020

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Nurses Union put out a statement on 10 January, urging the director of the institution to "stick on to the previous protocols" that helped nurses successfully fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The "previous protocol" being referred to was included in the minutes of a meeting of the Nurses Union with the AIIMS director that was held on 9 June 2020.

Asserting that "nurses are not Guinea Pigs," and that the union, in no way, would tolerate any move that would jeopardise their health, the statement also said that this was "not the time to experiment."

The full statement is attached below.