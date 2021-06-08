Rs 150 Won’t Cover Additional Costs: Fortis on New Vaccine Policy

However, Fortis urged the government to consider a higher charge for off-site vaccination camps.

Responding to the cap on service charge, Fortis Healthcare said in a statement, “We urge the government to consider a higher charge for off-site vaccination camps to enable expanded coverage as the cap of service charge at Rs 150 will not cover additional costs incurred for off-site vaccination camps which involve costs like ambulance, transport, doctors, and other costs,” news agency ANI reported.