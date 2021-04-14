7 Bids: How Telugu States Warned the Centre of Vaccine Shortfall

In the second week of March this year, Telangana’s Health minister Etela Ranjender made a call to the Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. The matter was serious as the state was nearing the end of the vaccination drive for those above 60-years.

“Telangana government told the Central minister that the state could run out of vaccine when the next phase of vaccination begins. It was based on a simple calculation,” a state government official said. The state which has a population of 3.5 crore people had set a vaccination target of 1 lakh jabs per day. To run the vaccination drive starting April 1, it would have needed 30 lakh for 30 days.

The second call was made shortly after, a senior government official told The Quint. “In the second call, the health minister informed the Centre that the state will have to stop the vaccination drive if the Centre fails to make equitable distribution. In April first and second weeks two other calls were made to which Centre offered assurances but did not deliver,” the official said.

Telangana’s stalk of vaccines dipped to 5.66 lakh doses on 10 April, owing to the demand.