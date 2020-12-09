64 Envoys on Vaccine Tour Reach Bharat Biotech in Hyderabad

Sixty-four Heads of Missions from various countries reached Bharat Biotech, Hyderabad on Wednesday, 9 December. They are scheduled to visit the two key facilities that are developing the COVID-19 vaccine in India. The envoys will also visit Biological E Ltd’s vaccine-manufacturing facilities.

Last month, the Ministry of External Affairs briefed over 190 heads of diplomatic missions and representatives from leading international organisations on issues related to COVID-19, this visit will be a continuation of that briefing.

Bharat Biotech, which sought approval for emergency use for its vaccine ‘Covaxin’ on 7 December, is developing India’s first indigenous vaccine candidate. It is the third candidate to apply for government approval for its COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

In November, Biological E Ltd had started human trials of its COVID-19 vaccine and said that they expect results by February. Their vaccine is being developed by with Baylor College of Medicine in Houston, Texas, and US-based firm Dynavax Technologies Corp.