6-Month Effects of COVID-19 in Discharged Patients: The Lancet 

As earlier studies have indicated, the severity of the initial infection determined the severity of long-term issues – for example, in this study as well, patients who were severely ill while hospitalised had more severe impaired pulmonary diffusion capacities and abnormal chest imaging manifestations. This is also consistent with data from previous SARS follow-up studies, as this paper in JAMA demonstrates.

The study also looked at risk factors and found that the main target for intervention of long-term recovery were those who were severely infected with COVID-19 initially.