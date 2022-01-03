ADVERTISEMENT

50% Capacity, Staggered Timings: MHA Releases Order for Government Employees

Disabled people and pregnant women have been exempted from attending office, but are required to work from home.

In view of the spike in COVID cases, the Centre released an order on Monday, 3 January, stating that the physical attendance of government employees "below the level of Under Secretary shall be restricted to 50 percent of the actual strength, and the remaining 50 percent shall work from home."

All officers of the level of Under Secretary and above, however, are to attend office on a regular basis, the circular said.

Meanwhile, persons with disabilities and pregnant women have been exempted from attending office, but are required to work from home.
Staggered timings have also been implemented in order to avoid overcrowding. The government employees will work from 9 am to 5.30 pm, and from 10 am to 6.30 pm.

