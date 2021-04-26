4 COVID Patients Die After Fire Breaks Out at Surat Hospital

Four COVID-19 patients died after a fire broke out at Ayush Hospital, in Gujarat’s Surat on the night of Sunday, 25 April.



This tragedy struck while the nation is already ailing from a horrific second COVID-19 wave that has brought the healthcare system down to its knees, with reports abound of shortage in oxygen supply, hospital beds, and life-saving drugs.

Dr Ashik Naik, Medical Officer of Health, Surat Municipal Corporation, Gujarat, was quoted by ANI, as saying: