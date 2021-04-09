3 Women Get Anti-rabies Jabs Instead of COVID Shots at UP Hospital
This incident has emerged amid a surge of COVID cases.
Amid a surge of COVID-19 cases in Uttar Pradesh, it has emerged that three elderly women were administered anti-rabies vaccines in place of COVID vaccines at a Government hospital in Shamli district.
Saroj (70), Anarkali (72) and Satyawati (60) had gone to the hospital to get COVID shots, when the blunder occurred. The state government conducted a probe and acknowledged the mistake.
Jasjit Kaur, District Magistrate, Shamli, later put out a video statement.
“We have received a detailed report on the incident and we found the women did go to get their COVID vaccination, but by mistake they did not go to the first-floor vaccination centre and instead went to the OPD where the pharmacist, who was leaving for some work, asked a private person – the pharmacist of a ‘Jan Aushadhi Kendra’ – to give them anti-rabies shots.”Jasjit Kaur, District Magistrate, Shamli,
A probe revealed that that the man administered the shots without any checks. The DM has informed that she has asked the CMO to suspend the pharmacist.
“I asked what injection they had given me and the man told me it was a rabies vaccine. Before that I had asked the man at the counter if vaccinations were being done here and he replied in the affirmative and asked me to buy a Rs10 syringe so that he can administer the vaccine.”Satyawati’s statement as per NDTV
Uttar Pradesh has in the last 24 hours recorded 9,695 fresh cases, with capital Lucknow reporting an all-time high of 2,934 cases and 14 deaths.
