20 Employees Test COVID Positive at Chennai’s Leela Palace Hotel

As per data released by GCC on Sunday, a total of 1,623 employees working in star hotels in Chennai have been tested for the virus since 16 December. Of the 1,623 staffers tested, 114 have returned positive for the infection.

Similarly, 2,769 staff members working in hotels other than star category were also tested since 16 December, of which 11 have turned out positive for coronavirus.

A total of 125 hotel staff members have contracted COVID-19 since 16 December as per the data provided by the GCC. The test results of 2,163 employees are yet to be received by corporation officials.