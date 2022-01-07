173 Onboard Second Italy-India Flight Test Positive For COVID on Arrival
This comes a day after 125 passengers travelling from Milan in Italy were found COVID positive on arrival.
At least 173 of the 285 passengers onboard a Rome-Amritsar flight returned positive for COVID-19 after being tested on arrival, news agency PTI reported.
This comes just a day after 125 passengers who were travelling from Milan in Italy on another charter flight were found positive after being tested on arrival at the Amritsar airport.
Amritsar airport Director VK Seth was quoted as saying, "Test results of 210 passengers have been shared with me. Out of them, a total of 173 passengers have tested positive," PTI reported.
"This flight came from Rome. It landed at around 12:20 pm today at the airport," he added.
Meanwhile, Punjab reported 2,901 new COVID cases, 135 recoveries and 1 death on Friday, with active cases in the state standing at 9,425.
As per the district health authority officials, all 173 COVID-positive passengers have been sent for institutional quarantine at their respective home town districts.
Meanwhile, it has been also learnt that 13 passengers out of the 125 passengers who tested positive for COVID upon their arrival on Thursday, have escaped institutional quarantine, news agency IANS reported. While nine of them escaped from the airport, four disappeared from a local hospital.
Local authorities said that they would file complaints against all of them.
According to the rules of the Union Health Ministry, passengers coming from "at risk" countries to India have to compulsorily get tested for COVID-19 on arrival at the airport.
All European countries, including Italy, have been deemed as "at risk" countries by the Union Health Ministry.
Meanwhile, India on Friday, recorded 1,17,100 new coronavirus cases, significantly higher than the 90,928 cases on Thursday.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS.)
