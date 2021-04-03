13 Stephen Students Test COVID Positive; Norms Tightened

Sources said Dean of Residence, Chaplain Monodeep Daniel and Mess Steward, Security Officer Samuel Shekhar had taken 40 students, 25 of whom are from the hostel, to Dalhousie and returned on 31 March. “This Chapel trip is when the Chaplain and others take a trip outside Delhi. It happens every year. But despite cases going up, they decided to take such a large group,” a source told the Indian Express.

Governing body member, Nandita Narain asked the Principal, “Over two hundred students have been allowed to return to the hostel in the last few months, most of them are first-year and second-year students, even though classes for them are supposed to be completely online. Was the permission of the University of Delhi and the state government taken for this opening of hostels for students?”

Principal Varghese replied to Narain’s question and cleared out that the trip was authorised by him once consent from the students and their parents were taken.

(With inputs from The Indian Express)