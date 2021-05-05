13 Patients Die At Chengalpattu GH After Alleged Oxygen Disruption

The hospital that usually requires 2.3 kilolitre of oxygen per day, needed 4.5 kilolitre on Tuesday, an issue that district and hospital authorities ignored till the last minute

The Chengalpattu Collector John Loius who was present while oxygen was being rushed in, however, claimed that all possible efforts were taken and denied that the deaths were due to shortage in oxygen.

“I got a call last night that there were issues. I went at 11 pm to the Chengalpattu hospital. 23 kilolitre is our capacity for oxygen there and we had 10 Kilolitre and two external 3 kilolitre oxygen set-ups,” he said.