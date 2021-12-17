101 Omicron Cases in India, Avoid Unnecessary Gatherings: Health Ministry
India's active caseload currently stands at 86,415, the Health Ministry said on Friday, 17 December.
As many as 101 cases of the Omicron variant of COVID-19 have been detected in 11 states in India so far, including 32 in Maharashtra and 22 in Delhi, the Health Ministry said at a press briefing on Friday, 17 December.
Warning that the number of Omicron cases around the world are increasing rapidly, with the variant having been detected in 91 countries, Joint Secretary to the Health Ministry Lav Agrawal said:
"As per the World Health Organization, Omicron is spreading faster than the Delta variant in South Africa, where Delta circulation was low. It also appears to spread more quickly than Delta where the incidence of Delta is high, such as in the United Kingdom."
"This is the time to avoid non-essential travel and mass gatherings, and it is very important to observe low-intensity festivities," Director General of the Indian Council for Medical Research Dr Balram Bhargava said at the weekly COVID-19 briefing.
India's active caseload currently stands at 86,415, Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal noted on Friday. The number of daily new cases in the past 20 days remains below 10,000, while the weekly positivity rate reduced to 0.65 percent.
India has so far administered a total of 82.82 crore first doses of the vaccine and 53.72 crore second doses. More than 136 crore doses have been administered in the country, which is 2.8 times the total doses administered in USA (48.6 crore)," the Health Ministry official stated, adding that India has the highest vaccination rate in the world.
There is no evidence to suggest that vaccines are not effective against the Omicron variant of COVID-19, he added.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.