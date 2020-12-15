1,000 Cases of New Variant of COVID in UK; What We Know So Far 

UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said at least 60 different local authorities had recorded COVID infections caused by the new variant, the BBC reported on Monday, 14 December.

He said the World Health Organization (WHO) had been notified and scientists in the UK were doing detailed studies, reported IANS.

This news comes after Hancock told MPs at the House of Commons that over the last week, there had been sharp, exponential rises in coronavirus infections across London, Kent, parts of Essex and Hertfordshire.