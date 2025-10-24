Podcast: The Girl With the Butterfly Tattoo
Episode 1: A Body in the Black Bag
A seemingly ordinary day for ASI Vikas Yadav takes a sudden turn with a call that resurfaces a decade-old, haunting case: 'The Girl with the Butterfly Tattoo'. Meanwhile, in 2007, Sub-Inspector Meena Kumar is called to the New Delhi Railway Station where a mysterious black bag contains the body of a young woman with a distinctive tattoo. With no identification, the woman’s identity is a complete mystery.
This perplexing discovery marks the beginning of a challenging investigation. As the police delve into the unknown, they must first answer the most basic question: who is the girl with the butterfly tattoo, and why was her body left in such a public place? The answer promises to unravel a story hidden in the shadows.
Narrator: Prateek Lidhoo
Voicemail: Narakeet Voicemail Generator
Meena Kumar: Shatakshi Pandey
Vikas Yadav: Yash Tokas
Caller: Rahul Goreja
Dharam Pal Solanki: Devansh Dutt
Mishra Ji: Vikas Kumar
Pratham Kumar: Nitin Bisht
PG Warden: Naman Shah
News Producer: Saptarshi Basak
Journalist: Himanshi Dahiya
Guard: Ajit Sheel
Sonam Gupta: Shatarupa Ganguly
Pratham's Roommate: Prateek Nair
London Caller: Siddharth Sarathe
Episode 2: Secrets of the Tattoo Girl
The discovery of the tattooed body sends shockwaves through the city, and the police race to identify the victim. A promising lead emerges with the name Neha Solanki, but the investigation takes an unexpected turn, raising more questions than answers. As Meena digs into Neha's background, the supposed life she led begins to crumble under scrutiny, revealing a trail of inconsistencies.
Meanwhile, a clandestine meeting with Neha's sister, Abha, hints at a hidden life and a name that could be central to the mystery: Pradeep Kumar. Who is this mysterious figure, and what secrets was Neha keeping that ultimately led to her demise? The truth, it seems, lies hidden behind a carefully constructed facade.
Narrator: Prateek Lidhoo
Voicemail: Narakeet Voicemail Generator
Meena Kumar: Shatakshi Pandey
Vikas Yadav: Yash Tokas
He: Sarthak Arora
Neha Solanki: Sanaa Najam
Abha Solanki: Kaavya Sharma
Dharam Pal Solanki: Devansh Dutt
Mishra Ji: Vikas Kumar
Astratel Receptionist: Tarun Chandra
Shankar Ji: Abhishek Anand
Customer: Faizan Ahmad
Waiter: Sanjeev Bhat
Episode 3: Who is Pradeep Kumar?
The name Pradeep Kumar becomes the focus of the investigation as Vikas follows a lead to Lucknow, hoping to uncover the truth behind Neha's death. Back in Delhi, Meena's persistent work reveals a surprising connection between Neha and a man named Sunny Gehlot, suggesting Neha's life was far more complex than anyone knew. The 'Singapore' story begins to unravel as a deliberate fabrication, pointing to a relationship kept hidden from the world.
A critical breakthrough comes with the questioning of Naveen Sial, Sunny's cousin, leading the police to a shared secret and the truth about Neha and Sunny’s life together. But the biggest shock comes when the true identity of 'Pradeep Kumar' is revealed, exposing a web of deceit that deepens the mystery surrounding the motive for the crime.
Narrator: Prateek Lidhoo
Voicemail: Narakeet Voicemail Generator
Meena Kumar: Shatakshi Pandey
Vikas Yadav: Yash Tokas
He: Sarthak Arora
Abha Solanki: Kaavya Sharma
Naveen Sial: Rahul Goreja
Mishra Ji: Vikas Kumar
Astratel Receptionist: Tarun Chandra
Lucknow Rickshaw Driver: Rana Naushad Malook
Mahendra Singh Gehlot: Aditya Menon
Astretel Receptionist: Tarun Chandra
Pan Shop Owner: Mohan Kumar
Landlord: Shatarupa Ganguly
Astrologer: Shadab Moizee
Episode 4: Can You Love Someone… to Death?
As Naveen Sial’s interrogation continues, the intricate details of Neha and Sunny’s relationship come to light, revealing a passionate but tumultuous connection hidden from their families. The reasons behind their secrecy become clearer, highlighting the intense pressures they faced and the growing conflicts in their lives. Abha, despite her own fears, provides Vikas with more fragments of the truth, painting a picture of a love story marked by defiance and escalating tension.
The emotional weight of the case builds as Meena confronts Neha’s father, Dharam Pal Solanki, with the inconsistencies in his story. His final, heartbreaking recollection of his last conversation with Neha offers a glimpse into the tragic events leading up to her death, and as the episode concludes, a new lead sends the investigation racing in a surprising new direction.
Narrator: Prateek Lidhoo
Voicemail: Narakeet Voicemail Generator
Meena Kumar: Shatakshi Pandey
Vikas Yadav: Yash Tokas
Neha Solanki: Sanaa Najam
Abha Solanki: Kaavya Sharma
Naveen Sial: Rahul Goreja
Dharam Pal Solanki: Devansh Dutt
Mishra Ji: Vikas Kumar
Judge: Athar Rather
Bail Lawyer: Siddharth Sarathe
State Lawyer: Khushi Mehrotra
Episode 5: What Happened on 10 February?
The investigation races against time as Vikas follows a crucial lead to Agra, hoping to finally close in on Sunny Gehlot. Meanwhile, Meena meticulously pieces together the events of 10 February, the day before Neha's body was discovered. Through the accounts of an internet serviceman and the couple's maid, a disturbing picture of Neha and Sunny's final hours together begins to emerge.
The tension of that fateful day is palpable as the episode reconstructs the arguments and the growing conflict in their home. A desperate phone call made by Neha just before her death reveals her final, desperate decision, leading to a dramatic and chilling conclusion that unveils the tragic events of that night, though the full, horrifying truth remains just out of reach.
Narrator: Prateek Lidhoo
Voicemail: Narakeet Voicemail Generator
Meena Kumar: Shatakshi Pandey
Vikas Yadav: Yash Tokas
Sunny Gehlot: Sarthak Arora
Neha Solanki: Sanaa Najam
Abha Solanki: Kaavya Sharma
Naveen Sial: Rahul Goreja
Deepak Auto Driver: Avneesh
Mishra Ji: Vikas Kumar
Episode 6: The House of Cards Falls Apart
In the chaotic aftermath of the events of 10 February, a desperate Sunny Gehlot seeks help from his cousin Naveen to handle a dire situation. The episode follows Sunny's frantic and fraught journey through the night as he attempts to evade detection and dispose of a heavy burden at the New Delhi Railway Station, encountering unexpected obstacles that threaten to expose him. Despite his desperate measures, he inadvertently leaves a trail that could eventually lead the police to him.
Years later, the 'Butterfly Tattoo' case has faded into obscurity, leaving Vikas with the lingering weight of an unsolved mystery. But a sudden, unexpected lead breathes new life into the cold case, offering a chance for long-awaited closure. As Vikas prepares to chase this new lead, the personal stakes are higher than ever, and the possibility of finally bringing a killer to justice hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, Abha, still bearing the silent scars of the past, takes a tentative step towards a future free from the shadows of her sister's tragedy.
Narrator: Prateek Lidhoo
Voicemail: Narakeet Voicemail Generator
Meena Kumar: Shatakshi Pandey
Vikas Yadav: Yash Tokas
Sunny Gehlot: Sarthak Arora
Neha Solanki: Sanaa Najam
Abha Solanki: Kaavya Sharma
Naveen Sial: Rahul Goreja
Dharam Pal Solanki: Devansh Dutt
Bangalore Receptionist: Varsha Sriram
Surya Reddy: Prateek Nair
Girish Auto Driver: Mohan Kumar
Security Officer Train: Akmal Izhar
Episode 7: The Final Chapter
Years after the 'Butterfly Tattoo' case went cold, a new lead emerges, centered around a man named Ronny Dahiya in Gurgaon. As Vikas races against time to track him down, the years of frustration and the weight of the unsolved case fuel his determination. The chase intensifies, building to a climactic confrontation that has been a decade in the making.
However, the pursuit takes an unexpected and poignant turn, leading to a resolution that brings both closure and lingering questions. In the aftermath, Meena and Vikas reflect on the case that has defined a part of their careers, finding a measure of peace despite the unconventional ending. Finally, Abha embarks on a new path, demonstrating the resilience of the human spirit in the face of profound loss, and bringing the long and complex saga of 'The Girl with the Butterfly Tattoo' to its poignant and unforgettable conclusion.
Narrator: Prateek Lidhoo
Voicemail: Narakeet Voicemail Generator
Meena Kumar: Shatakshi Pandey
Vikas Yadav: Yash Tokas
Sunny Gehlot: Sarthak Arora
Neha Solanki: Sanaa Najam
Abha Solanki: Kaavya Sharma
Naveen Sial: Rahul Goreja
Dharam Pal Solanki: Devansh Dutt
Mahendra Singh Gehlot: Aditya Menon
Peon: Avneesh
Security Guard: Sanjeev Bhat
Colleague: Abhishek Anand
Nurse: Madhvi Arora
Doctor: Shatarupa Ganguly