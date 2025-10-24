Episode 6: The House of Cards Falls Apart

In the chaotic aftermath of the events of 10 February, a desperate Sunny Gehlot seeks help from his cousin Naveen to handle a dire situation. The episode follows Sunny's frantic and fraught journey through the night as he attempts to evade detection and dispose of a heavy burden at the New Delhi Railway Station, encountering unexpected obstacles that threaten to expose him. Despite his desperate measures, he inadvertently leaves a trail that could eventually lead the police to him.



Years later, the 'Butterfly Tattoo' case has faded into obscurity, leaving Vikas with the lingering weight of an unsolved mystery. But a sudden, unexpected lead breathes new life into the cold case, offering a chance for long-awaited closure. As Vikas prepares to chase this new lead, the personal stakes are higher than ever, and the possibility of finally bringing a killer to justice hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, Abha, still bearing the silent scars of the past, takes a tentative step towards a future free from the shadows of her sister's tragedy.