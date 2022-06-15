World Wind Day 2022: Theme, Quotes, History, Significance & Facts
Here's why we celebrate World Wind Day on 15 June every year.
World Wind Day is celebrated on 15 June every year around the world to acknowledge the potential of wind power. It is a day that contributed to discovering wind energy, its strength, and its capability of reshaping our energy systems.
This day is also referred to as Global Wind Day and is commemorated every year on 15 June.
Wind power is natural energy harnessed from the wind. It is an age-old energy source that is still used widely in this modern era. It is the most efficient and established renewable sources of energy.
The literary term for wind power is Aeolic energy, derived from the name of the Greek mythical figure, Aeolus, also known as the keeper of the winds.
World Wind Day 2022: Theme
The theme for World Wind Day 2022 is the celebration and appreciation of wind energy and its benefits. This day also helps to raise awareness among people about the power and prospects of wind energy in order to influence people to change the energy systems that we currently use.
On World Wind Day, corporations and communities all around the world organise various events and campaigns, including wind turbine demonstrations, educational seminars, trips to wind farms, and parades.
World Wind Day 2022: Quotes
"Wind is God’s way of balancing heat. Wind is the way you shift heat from areas where it’s hotter to areas where it’s cooler. That’s what wind is." – Joe Barton
“The fuel in the Earth will be exhausted in a thousand or more years, and it's mineral wealth, but Man will find substitutes for these in the winds, the waves, the Sun’s heat, and so forth.” – John Burroughs
“Wind is the most skilled hairdresser! Find a windy weather and let your hair be shaped creatively!” – Mehmet Murat Ildan
World Wind Day 2022: History
It was in the year 2007 that the first Wind Day was organised by the European Wind Energy Association (EWEA).
However, in 2009, the EWEA teamed up with the Global Wind Energy Council (GWEC) and turned it into a global event.
In 2012, the clubs sponsored a photo competition with the themes "The Wind in Mind" and "Future Wind." This was aimed at encouraging people across the world to capture the best pictures possible.
World Wind Day 2022: Significance and Facts
With the problem of global warming, it has become more important to make optimal use of energy sources like wind. Wind energy is the most used energy source, according to globalwindday.org.
In the previous year, the wind industry was more established than the gas and coal sectors incorporated in the European Union.
It is among the most environmentally friendly and efficient energy sources.
Wind energy is a pure form of energy since it is not dependent on fossil fuels like coal.
It is a renewable fuel source that will never become depleted.
Wind energy is the fastest-growing mode of electricity production across the planet.
Wind also helps fight climate change.
