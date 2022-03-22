World Water Day 2022: Theme, History and Quotes
The theme for World Water Day 2022 is 'Groundwater, making the invisible visible'.
World Water Day is observed every year on 22 March around the world. It is celebrated to the highlight the importance of freshwater and to spread awareness about it.
According to the official website of the United Nations (UN), around 2.2 billion people live without access to safe water around the world.
World Water Day also plays an important role in supporting achievement of Sustainable Development Goal 6: water and sanitation for all by 2030.
World Water Day 2022: Theme
This year, the theme of World Water Day is 'Groundwater, making the invisible visible'. It focuses on the importance of groundwater and raise awareness about its over exploitation.
According to worldwaterday.org, almost all of the liquid freshwater in the world is groundwater.
World Water Day: History
United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), in 1992, adopted a resolution declaring 22 March as World Water Day. It was celebrated for the first time on 22 March 1993.
World Water Day Quotes
"Water is the driving force of all nature." Leonardo da Vinci
"Water is life, and clean water means health." Audrey Hepburn
"No water, no life. No blue, no green." Sylvia Earle
"When the Well is Dry, We’ll Know the Worth of Water." Benjamin Franklin
"Thousands have lived without love, not one without water." W H Auden
"Plans to protect air and water, wilderness and wildlife are in fact plans to protect man." Stewart Udall
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.