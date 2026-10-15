'Will They Leave After Lease Expires?' Farmers Uneasy as UP Expands Solar Power

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“The solar plant has surrounded my land from all sides, and there is no proper road to reach it. I cannot cultivate the land or even build a house there. How am I supposed to use my own land?” asked Shomil Singh Gaharwar, a farmer from Bihariya village, around 50 km from Prayagraj in Uttar Pradesh.

Gaharwar is fighting a land dispute linked to the 40 MW solar project commissioned in the village in 2018. Around 12 acres of his family’s ancestral land has been surrounded by land sold or leased for the project.

The solar project was taken up in 2017 under a Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) viability gap funding scheme for Uttar Pradesh and was commissioned in October 2018. Land for the project was brought together through purchases and agreements with local landowners.