ADVERTISEMENT

Union Cabinet Ministers Briefed on PM Modi's LiFE Initiative as COP27 Approaches

Parameswaran Iyer, the chief executive officer of the NITI Aayog, briefed the Union Cabinet on LiFE.

Aanchal Pannu
Published
Climate Change
1 min read
Union Cabinet Ministers Briefed on PM Modi's LiFE Initiative as COP27 Approaches
i

On Wednesday, 8 August, Parameswaran Iyer, the chief executive officer of the NITI Aayog, briefed the Union Cabinet Ministers on the concept of Lifestyle for Environment (LiFE).

LiFE was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26), and was also included in the Indian government's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Agreement.

Also Read

19-Yr-Old Girl From Chennai Dies by Suicide After Failing NEET-UG Exam

19-Yr-Old Girl From Chennai Dies by Suicide After Failing NEET-UG Exam
ADVERTISEMENT

What Is LiFE?

The LiFE movement hopes to propagate healthy and sustainable living based on traditions, and values of conservation and moderation will be key aspects of India's path forward in combatting climate change.

While no official statements have been issued post the meeting, it has been revealed that there were suggestions to implement the LiFE programme in a mission mode, similar to the Swachh Bharat campaign. So far, no decision has been taken in this regard.

The concerned departments were allocated responsibilities to further work on the campaign before it is taken forward.

All Union ministers and department secretaries were in attendance for the meeting. Budget allocation and the general working of ministries were also addressed, according to sources.

Also Read

Meet India’s First Openly Gay Prince Who Is Fighting to Ban Conversion Therapy

Meet India’s First Openly Gay Prince Who Is Fighting to Ban Conversion Therapy

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from climate-change

Topics:  Climate Change   union cabinet   COP26 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×