Union Cabinet Ministers Briefed on PM Modi's LiFE Initiative as COP27 Approaches

The LiFE movement hopes to propagate healthy and sustainable living based on traditions, and values of conservation and moderation will be key aspects of India's path forward in combatting climate change.

While no official statements have been issued post the meeting, it has been revealed that there were suggestions to implement the LiFE programme in a mission mode, similar to the Swachh Bharat campaign. So far, no decision has been taken in this regard.

The concerned departments were allocated responsibilities to further work on the campaign before it is taken forward.

All Union ministers and department secretaries were in attendance for the meeting. Budget allocation and the general working of ministries were also addressed, according to sources.