Trump to Revoke Key Climate Science Ruling, Putting US Emissions Limits at Risk

The 2009 "endangerment finding" was a determination under then-president Barack Obama that six greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare by fueling climate change.

It came about as a result of prolonged legal battle ending in a 2007 Supreme Court decision, Massachusetts v EPA, which ruled that greenhouse gases qualify as pollutants under the Clean Air Act and directed the EPA to determine whether they pose a danger to public health and welfare.

While it initially applied only to vehicle emissions, it later became the legal foundation for a broader suite of climate regulations.