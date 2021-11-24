Air Pollution: SC Says Won't Dispose of Matter, Asks Centre To Continue Measures

While the SG was stating the other measures adopted by the body, Justice Chandrachud said, "These are all ad-hoc measures. The commission has to do a scientific study by having statistical models. You have the wind pattern for next seven days. You have to take measures consistent with the wind direction. What are the steps you need to take, and what will be impact of those steps for the next seven days? Somebody has to conduct that study. It must be science based."

SG Mehta agreed to this saying, "I bow down. We should not wait for things to become severe."