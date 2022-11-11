ADVERTISEMENT

Comic | Stubble Burning & Pollution: Santa, Banta From Punjab Ask, Why Blame Us?

Stubble burning is a major political issue for which farmers are often blamed. But here's their side of the story.

Climate Change
Comic | Stubble Burning & Pollution: Santa, Banta From Punjab Ask, Why Blame Us?
Writer: Sadhika Tiwari

Illustrator: Aroop Mishra

Producer: Naman Shah

Creative Director: Meghnad Bose

Senior Editor: Rohit Khanna

Research Inputs: Ayesha Jain

Banta: All the types of Seeders we have used…

After all the time, money and effort…

THEY DON’T FIX THE PROBLEM!

Santa: But, use karo, to Sayappa!

Banta: Na use karo, to…

Santa & Banta: Jurmaana!!!

In 2021, between September 15 and November 30 over 71,000 farm fires were reported Punjab. Farm fire incidents have already crossed the 35,000 mark in Punjab this year.

This has emerged as a major annual political issue in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and nearby regions. Farmers are often blamed and held responsible for turning the region into gas chambers with AQI mostly running into three digits often touching four digits too.

Here's there side of the story.

Topics:  Air Pollution   Punjab    Haryana 

