Comic | Stubble Burning & Pollution: Santa, Banta From Punjab Ask, Why Blame Us?

In 2021, between September 15 and November 30 over 71,000 farm fires were reported Punjab. Farm fire incidents have already crossed the 35,000 mark in Punjab this year.

This has emerged as a major annual political issue in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and nearby regions. Farmers are often blamed and held responsible for turning the region into gas chambers with AQI mostly running into three digits often touching four digits too.

Here's there side of the story.