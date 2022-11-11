Comic | Stubble Burning & Pollution: Santa, Banta From Punjab Ask, Why Blame Us?
Stubble burning is a major political issue for which farmers are often blamed. But here's their side of the story.
Writer: Sadhika Tiwari
Illustrator: Aroop Mishra
Producer: Naman Shah
Creative Director: Meghnad Bose
Senior Editor: Rohit Khanna
Research Inputs: Ayesha Jain
Banta: All the types of Seeders we have used…
After all the time, money and effort…
THEY DON’T FIX THE PROBLEM!
Santa: But, use karo, to Sayappa!
Banta: Na use karo, to…
Santa & Banta: Jurmaana!!!
In 2021, between September 15 and November 30 over 71,000 farm fires were reported Punjab. Farm fire incidents have already crossed the 35,000 mark in Punjab this year.
This has emerged as a major annual political issue in Delhi-NCR, Punjab, Haryana and nearby regions. Farmers are often blamed and held responsible for turning the region into gas chambers with AQI mostly running into three digits often touching four digits too.
Here's there side of the story.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from climate-change
Topics: Air Pollution Punjab Haryana
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.