'Stop Talking and Start Doing': Teen From TN Lauded for Powerful Speech at COP26

"I am not here to talk about the future. I am the future."

These are the words of Vinisha Umashankar, a 14-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu, whose speech at the COP26 in Glasgow has been winning the hearts and minds of many around the world.

She started her speech by saying she will be 94-years-old by the year 2100 and that her generation will live to see the consequences of the actions of world leaders today, further highlighting that her generation is "angry and frustrated at world leaders who've made empty promises" and made a direct call to action to save the planet.

Vinisha is a student and one of the finalists of the Earthshot Prize, an environmentalism contest founded by The Royal Foundation of The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, which is a charity supported by Prince William and his wife Catherine, the Duchess of Cambridge.

For her innovative project that invented the solar powered ironing cart, Vinisha was invited by Prince William to speak about clean technology at the COP 26.