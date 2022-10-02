Russia Sending Oil & Gas Workers to Fight in Ukraine: More Energy Cutoffs Ahead?

A few months later, Gazprom announced that Nord Stream 1 needed repairs and shut it down completely . Now U.S. and European leaders charge that Russia deliberately damaged the pipeline to further disrupt European energy supplies. The timing of the pipeline explosion coincided with the start up of a major new natural gas pipeline from Norway to Poland .

Russia has very limited alternative export infrastructure that can move Siberian natural gas to other customers, like China , so most of the gas it would normally be selling to Europe cannot be shifted to other markets. Natural gas wells in Siberia may need to be taken out of production, or shut in , in energy-speak, which could free up workers for conscription.