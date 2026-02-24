‘Our Land, Not a Garbage Dump’: Why This Village in UP Is Opposing a Waste Plant

The proposed plant in Mirpur Hindu village was initially part of Loni municipality’s solid waste management plan. However, due to operational difficulties, it was handed over to the Ghaziabad Municipal Corporation about three months ago.

The plant was originally planned with a capacity of 125 metric tonnes per day, which was increased to 300 tonnes in 2020. According to Municipal Health Officer Mithilesh Kumar, once completed, the plant will be able to handle 1,600 to 2,000 metric tonnes of garbage per day in the future, with about 500 metric tonnes to be processed in the initial phase.

However, locals remain wary of the long-term impact of the project, given its close proximity to residential areas.

RM Malik, a village resident and retired soldier, told The Quint, “Dumping grounds are usually built far from residential areas, but here a mountain of garbage is being raised between temples and homes. This will increase pollution and seriously affect people’s health. It is a reckless endangerment of public health.”

Legally, a landfill must be located at least 100 meters away from a river, 200 meters from a pond, 200 meters from highways, and 500 meteres from residential areas. It must also be at least 20 kilometres away from an airport. Plants with a capacity of more than five tonnes per day must have an adequate buffer zone around them.

But, a Local farmer leader, Neeraj Tyagi alleges,