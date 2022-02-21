Storm Batters Brazil, Killing At Least 160; Mega Clean-Up Operations in Progress
Pope Francis sent a message offering condolences to the victims on Sunday
At least 160 people have died due to violent rains and flash floods in Petropolis, Brazil, Agence France-Presse (AFP) reported. The dead include at least 28 children, Brazil police have said.
Authorities on Sunday, 20 February said that it was unclear how high the death count would go. "It is unlikely any more survivors will be found beneath the wreckage," they added.
A stream of funerals for the victims are taking place at Petropolis' main cemetery, with additional grave-diggers brought in as reinforcements.
While Brazil President Jair Bolsonaro said the situation on the ground looked like a "war", rescue workers and residents continued to search for missing persons by digging through heaps of rubble.
Officials also said that 1,200 people have had to evacuate their homes and 43 homes have been destroyed due to the storm, reported AFP. Officials also added that at least 856 people were being housed in emergency shelters across the city.
Harsh weather conditions have also battered Espirito Santo, which borders Rio de Janeiro (where Petropolis is located), killing at least two people.
In the last three months, severe rainstorms have killed at least 219 people in Brazil, mainly in the states of Sao Paulo and Bahia.
"Mega Clean-Up Operations" Afoot
The storm in Petropolis has swept away trees, cars and buses, apart from triggering landslides in poor neighbourhoods across the city.
"Mega clean-up operations" have been launched in the city, according to officials, with an additional 370 sanitation workers coming in from the nearby cities of Rio de Janeiro and Niteroi, AFP reported.
The mayor's office has said that more than 300 cars that were blocking streets and sidewalks have been removed.
The city's mayor, Rubens Bontempto, said in a statement, "We need our streets clear so we can speed up the job of getting our city back on its feet."
Pope Offers Condolences
Pope Francis sent a message offering condolences to the victims on Sunday.
"I express my closeness to those people hit in previous days by natural calamities," the Pope said.
This message came after his Angelus prayer at the Vatican's St Peter's Square.
In a prayer for the victims, the 85-year-old pontiff said, "Lord, welcome the dead in peace, comfort the family members and support those who offer aid."
(With inputs from AFP)
