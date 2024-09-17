Is Climate Activism Being Criminalised in Jammu?

A troubling incident took place on 5 September when the Jammu police detained three climate activists during a peaceful protest organised by Climate Front Jammu. They were holding a peaceful protest as part of the "Save Raika" and "Jammu's Surya Putri Tawi" campaigns to oppose environmentally destructive government projects in the Jammu region.
These activists alleged that they were detained by the police despite the non-violent nature of their demonstrations, raising concerns about the suppression of environmental activism.
Achyutam Khajuria, 21, a student at Jammu University who was detained, told The Quint that he was participating in the Teacher's Day event at the university when he heard about Climate Front Jammu protesting outside the gate. He went out and started capturing a video of the incident to spread awareness about the destruction of the Tawi River and the Raika Forest, after which he was detained.
“I wasn’t even part of the protest that day. I didn’t know that raising my voice on environmental concerns in Jammu would land me in a police station. This incident has created a scary situation for me and my family. Now, my family discourages me from working for the environmental movement in Jammu because they fear it could affect my career prospects,” he told The Quint.
Climate activists are protesting a project that will result in the deforestation of 813 Kanals of forest and wildlife land and the cutting of over 40,000 trees. This move threatens 150 species of trees, including Phullai, Shisham, Jamun, Khair, and others, and could also lead to soil erosion and increased flooding. The area is also home to peacocks, foxes, musk deer (an endangered species), and leopards among other animals. The proposed shifting of the High Court to Raika Forest is at the centre of this controversy.
Activists were protesting in different areas including Jammu University, GGM Science College and Raika Forest among others.
Rupchand Malhotra, a 75-year-old climate activist who was also detained, asserted that the police could have handled the situation differently, especially since Amit Shah was set to visit the next day.
"From my observation, it seemed like a planned drill," he concluded.
Citizens’ collectives such as Friends of Raika and Climate Front Jammu have been working tirelessly to protect the forest, the last surviving lung of Jammu. These activists emphasise the critical need for sustainable development that prioritises clean air, water, and overall quality of life and believe that deforestation is one of the reasons for the rising temperature in the city. But the alleged incident has put their activism under threat.
"People need to understand that we youngsters from Jammu are giving our all for everyone's future while raising their voices for the Tawi River and Raika forest. And where is the space for dissent in Jammu, where people can express their right to protest and voice legitimate opposition, like in other states of India? If democracy is to prevail in Jammu, and if elections are happening here, these questions need to be answered first," asserted a young female student who was part of the protest and wished to remain anonymous.
“I've been inspired by the Save Raika Forest and Friends of River Tawi movement since 2020, which gave me a new purpose in life. However, the aggression I saw from the police during the protest was terrifying. When my family found out, they asked me to step back. I can't go against their wishes," she added.
Climate activists now fear that the government may soon restart efforts to destroy Raika Forest, while the second phase of the Tawi Riverfront Development Project could also be initiated, further endangering Jammu City. But the protestors have no intention of giving up.
“We are continuing our protests for the next 25 days until the elections are over so that our issues are also part of the election discourse J&K. The police response was so swift and aggressive that it resulted in the mental agony of the youngsters in our movement. Their parents are now hesitant to allow them to participate due to this unfortunate incident,” said Anmol Ohori, a member of Friends of River Tawi (FORT).
But police have refuted the claims made by the climate activists and called their statements misleading.
"For the past few days, a couple of climate activists have been gathering in Jammu, displaying 'Save Raika' banners and other slogans without any permission from the administration. As a security measure, it was necessary to ask them to vacate the area to ensure the smooth visit of Amit Shah. We didn't arrest or detain anyone but simply asked them to vacate the area without using any force. We removed them from the protest site without taking any further action against them," a police officer, on the condition of anonymity, told The Quint.
Bhushan Parimoo, 73, a prominent climate activist has spent his life working for the environment in J&K and is a founding member of the Environmental Awareness Forum. He has fought many legal battles for Jammu's environment. He says that the recent wave of climate activism in Jammu has brought new hope.
"Before these young activists took up the cause, only a few knew about Raika Forest. But now almost everyone in Jammu is aware of it. It's disheartening to see these dedicated young people, along with a senior citizen, detained. The administration doesn't realise the value of their work. The Raika Forest is Jammu's last surviving forest, and these youngsters are its only defenders."
(Mubashir Naik is an independent journalist based in Kashmir.)
