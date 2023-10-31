Professor Saleemul Huq: A Visionary in Development, Environment & Climate Change

Among his major achievements was being the Chair of the Expert Advisory Group for the Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF). At this summit, the nations most affected by climate change gathered to express their worries and insist that serious steps be taken to address their issues.

Throughout his life, Huq actively participated in several organisations and climate change-related activities. He attended all of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change's Conference of the Parties (COP) until his passing (UNFCCC). His expertise and advice had a significant impact on the climate negotiations, particularly on adaptation, loss and damage, and climate finance.

His influence extended beyond his professional achievements. He was well known for his kindness, decency, and commitment to upholding the law. His dedication to the welfare of underprivileged people affected by climate change became a deeply held personal belief that extended beyond his professional life.

He created the theoretical framework known as "Locally Led Adaptation," which has endured for a long time. This concept emphasises how communities affected by climate change have the autonomy and know-how to design their plans for resilience. Professor Huq's work gave voice to the voiceless and made this concept a global movement.

We must carry on Prof. Saleemul Huq's inspirational work and forward his vision of a better future after his passing. His life and deeds serve as a reminder that the struggle for climate justice is a global undertaking that crosses national lines and many generations. The fight against climate change will always draw motivation from Prof. Huq's memories. It may be possible to honour him by renaming the UN loss and damage fund facility, demonstrating his immense accomplishments and enduring effect on climate discourse. His unavailability at COP28 serves as a painful reminder of the remarkable legacy he left behind, inspiring others to take up the cause of climate justice and work toward a more sustainable future.

(Anjal Prakash is a Clinical Associate Professor (Research) at Bharti Institute of Public Policy, Indian School of Business (ISB). He teaches sustainability at ISB and contributes to IPCC reports.)