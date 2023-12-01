PM Modi Proposes to Host COP33 in India in 2028: 10 Key Points From His Speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed to host COP33 in India in 2028, while addressing the 28th Conference of the Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) on Friday, 1 December.
The annual climate summit event is being held in Dubai from 30 November-12 December.
'India On Way To Achieve Net Zero By 2070'
PM Modi thanked the global leaders for supporting his vision about climate justice, climate finance, and green credits.
India has 17 percent of the global population but its share of global carbon emissions is less than four percent, said the leader.
He also said that India is one of the only economies that is on the way to complete its NDC targets. India has achieved its emissions and intensity related targets 11 years in advance, and non-fossil fuel targets nine years in advance.
India aims to reduce its emissions intensity by 45 percent before 2030, is committed to triple its renewable energy sources, and increase its share of non-fossil fuels to 50 percent.
India will keep working towards achieving net zero by 2070.
PM Modi also said that the Green Credit Initiative will help build a carbon sink and is pro-planet and pro-active.
The leader also said that there's not a lot of time to rectify mistakes from the last century. "Some people wrecked nature for their benefit and now the whole mankind is paying for it, especially the global south," PM Modi said.
Funds for climate finance need to be increased from billions to many trillions, he said.
He added, "We have to work in unity. We have to be more balanced in giving the developed countries more of a carbon sink. We have to make sure that the energy transition is just, inclusive, equitable, and innovative."
Everyone should have equal participation and everyone's rights should be protected.
