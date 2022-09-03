NGT Slaps Rs 3,500 Cr Penalty on West Bengal Govt for Waste Management Failure

It said being part of the right to life, which is also a basic human right and absolute liability of the state, lack of funds cannot be pleaded to deny such right.

While there may be no objection to any central funds being availed, the state cannot avoid its responsibility or delay its discharge on that pretext, it said.

"Considering damage to the recipient environment, we hold that apart from ensuring compliance at the earliest, compensation has to be paid by the state for past violations.

"Final amount of compensation under the two heads (solid and liquid waste) is assessed at Rs. 3,500 crore which may be deposited by the state of West Bengal in a separate ring-fenced account within two months," the bench said.

If violations continue, liability to pay additional compensation may have to be considered, it added.