'Alive or Dead?' Bihar Families Wait for Missing Kin a Month After Nepal Floods

The Quint is telling the full story of how climate change is reshaping lives in India. Help us do more. Become a member.

Sandip Yadav, 27, spent five days in Nepal last week, desperately searching for his elder brother Vijay. A piece of cloth, a mobile phone, a shoe, or a witness—anything—that could help him trace his missing brother, but he returned empty-handed.

“We are waiting for the Nepal government to declare the missing persons as dead. We can’t perform last rites until the government gives us a death certificate,” Sandip tells The Quint.

A month has passed since the devastating floods struck northern Nepal, and with it, the hopes of the bereaved families in Bihar—who had lost contact with their loved ones—are fading. Yet, they await a response from the Nepal government to determine whether their loved ones should be considered alive or dead.

A resident of Hapur village in Bihar's East Champaran district near the Nepal border, 46-year-old Vijay had been employed in Nepal for over 10 years.