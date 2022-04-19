Massive Wildfire Engulfs Rajasthan's Sajjangarh Sanctuary, IAF Chopper Called In

An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter was called in from Phalodi after wildfire in Rajasthan's Sajjangarh Sanctuary engulfed over 200 hectares of forest land on Monday, 18 April.

The fire was subsequently brought under control, with the IAF helicopter operation aiding in dousing almost 95 percent of the inferno, Divisional Forest Officer Dr Ajit Unchoi said. Due to the flow of air, the fire got diverted from the Gorrilla View Point to the Badi region.

Three fire brigades as well as around 50 personnel of the forest department were involved in extinguishing the fire, in addition to the chopper.