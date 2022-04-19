Massive Wildfire Engulfs Rajasthan's Sajjangarh Sanctuary, IAF Chopper Called In
The fire was brought under control, with the IAF helicopter aiding in dousing nearly 95% of the inferno.
An Indian Air Force (IAF) helicopter was called in from Phalodi after wildfire in Rajasthan's Sajjangarh Sanctuary engulfed over 200 hectares of forest land on Monday, 18 April.
The fire was subsequently brought under control, with the IAF helicopter operation aiding in dousing almost 95 percent of the inferno, Divisional Forest Officer Dr Ajit Unchoi said. Due to the flow of air, the fire got diverted from the Gorrilla View Point to the Badi region.
Three fire brigades as well as around 50 personnel of the forest department were involved in extinguishing the fire, in addition to the chopper.
Divisional Forest Officer Dr Ajit Unchoi had said on Monday that the fire was spreading rapidly in the forest and had charred an area of 200 hectares.
The DFO further indicated that the information about the fire was received at 3 pm on Saturday, after which the forest department team, along with fire brigade and other resources, had reached the spot and initiated efforts to contain the fire.
The municipal corporation, forest department, civil defence, Hindustan Zinc, RK Marble, Van Vikas Samiti, and a team of local people are engaged in the dousing efforts.
