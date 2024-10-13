Coal Ban: Lucknow Kebabs Could Lose Smoky Flavour, But Improve the City's Air

Are we prepared for the climate crisis staring us in the face? The Quint wants to go big on telling the most important stories of our time. Support us to tell them. Become a member now.

“We’ve always used coal in our cooking. It gives a smoky flavour that people love. If we start using gas, it won’t be the same,” Zubair, a worker at the famous Tunday Kababi restaurant in Lucknow's Khurram Nagar area, told The Quint.