Latest Water-Sharing Deal Between Bangladesh, India Is ‘Drop in the Ocean’

Water management experts have derided as “a drop in the ocean” an agreement between Bangladesh and India to share water from the Kushiara River, a minor waterway out of the 54 that flow between the two countries.

In a recent visit to India, Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina signed a memorandum of understanding with her Indian counterpart, Narendra Modi, in which both governments agreed to withdraw the equivalent of 4.3 cubic meters (153 cubic feet) per second of water from the Kushiara during the off-monsoon season from November to May.

“Bangladesh will irrigate 5,000 hectares [12,400 acres] of arable land with this water,” said Malik Fida A. Khan, a member of the Joint Rivers Commission (JRC), a technical body that advises the Bangladesh government on the management of transboundary rivers and water.