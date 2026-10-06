Chhari Dhandh: What Do We Lose When We Build Green Energy in the Wrong Places?

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“I last photographed the only surviving male Great Indian Bustard of Kutch,” says birder and wildlife photographer Ashok Chaudhary, who has been documenting Kutch’s wildlife and landscapes for 25 years.

From the salt desert (Rann) to its grasslands and wetlands, Kutch is home to a remarkable range of landscapes and wildlife. One of these landscapes is the Banni grasslands. For most of the summer, roughly 3,800-sq-km Banni grasslands look like a place where little happens. The grass is pale. The earth is cracked and saline. Seasonal wetlands dry up as the heat intensifies.

But Banni grasslands are deceptive.