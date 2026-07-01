'Don't Turn Our Green Belt Into...': Farmers Oppose 'AI City' Near Bengaluru

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K Roopa's home is nothing short of an oasis in Byramangala village in Karnataka’s Ramanagara district. Coconut trees shade one side of the house, while a mix of fruit-bearing mango, star fruit, and pomegranate trees helps ensure food security for her family of five.

A row of golden champaks, hibiscus, and lilies beside a porch swing can transport one to a pastoral idyll—until a breeze sweeps in, carrying a pungent odour that feels out of place in this bucolic landscape.