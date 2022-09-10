Is Having Fewer Kids the Answer to the Climate Question?

These stats feel overwhelming to many potential parents out there, and some are considering forgoing parenthood altogether. But there are many perspectives on this issue, and complex matters involved in making this momentous decision.

To explore this deeply personal question from several angles, we spoke with a climate scientist, a climate change journalist (who wrestled personally with the question), and a reproductive rights NGO specialist working in India, to hear their perspectives on whether to have – or not to have – children in a world with a rapidly growing population, changing climate, and finite resources.

Watch here: