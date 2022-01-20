Here’s Why Indonesia Is Moving Its Capital City From Jakarta to Nusantara

Indonesia plans to shift its capital city from Jakarta to a province called East Kalimantan (around 2000km from northeast of Jakarta), and name its new capital Nusantara, which means "archipelago."

Delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the move could take place in 2024.

Since a bill on the shift of the capital was approved by the Parliament on 18 January, construction of the new one could start any time this year.

The current capital – Jakarta – is located on the island of Java.

The shift was first announced in 2019 by President Joko Widodo two-and-a-half years ago when he stated that "the government has conducted in-depth studies in the past three years and as a result of those studies the new capital will be built in part of North Penajam Paser regency and part of Kutai Kertanegara regency in East Kalimantan."

Back then, he had also assured that Jakarta will remain the country's commercial and financial centre, and while it will no longer be the capital, most of its 10 million residents would continue to reside there.