India Has Had Largest Number of Climate-Led Displacements in South Asia: Report

Within South Asia, major tropical cyclones have been one of the biggest factors contributing to the disaster-led displacements, having triggered nearly 21 million internal displacements within the last decade.

'The most significant storm to affect the region in recent years was Cyclone Amphan, which formed in the Bay of Bengal in May 2020 and triggered close to 5 million displacements in India and Bangladesh,' said the report.

A large number of these displacements have been caused by structural measures to mitigate the impact of storms. This, in turn, has contributed to the risk of displacements in several regions and has also contributed to the increased exposure to floods for the people in these settlements.