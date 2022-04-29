IMD Predicts Mercury To Touch 46 Degrees in Delhi; Prayagraj Hits 47 Degrees
Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh are likely to record peak temperatures today said the IMD.
Heatwave conditions are likely to persist in Delhi with temperatures expected to touch 46 degrees Celsius on Friday, 29 April, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
The IMD has issued an 'Orange' alert forecasting a severe heatwave in several parts of Delhi on Friday and Saturday.
The Safdarjung observatory, Delhi's base station, had recorded record-high temperature of 43.5 degrees Celsius on Thursday.
Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj recorded a maximum temperature of 47 degrees Celsius on Friday. This marks the highest temperature recorded in the city in over 20 years.
The city witnessed the warmest April with an all-time high temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius, which was last recorded on April 30, 1999, reported NDTV.
The agency predicted little relief from the scorching temperature in Delhi over the weekend but forecast that it is likely for temperature to drop after 2 May.
It also added the advancing western disturbance is predicted to bring rain and thunderstorms, bringing some respite from the heat.
A dust storm is forecast at isolated places over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi, Uttar Pradesh and East Rajasthan, according to the IMD.
No Respite From the Heatwave
RK Jenamani, senior scientist, IMD, told ANI that temperature on Friday may rise by 0.5-1 degrees and touch 46°C in some areas of Delhi.
She also said that Haryana, Delhi, western Uttar Pradesh, and Madhya Pradesh are also likely to record peak temperatures on Friday.
Jenamani added, “Some stations in Haryana may record temperatures over 46°C. Peak temperature today will be in Haryana, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh and western Uttar Pradesh.”
However, she added that temperature from 2-4 May will be between 36 degrees to 39 degrees Celsius.
The IMD has advised to take necessary precautions against the heat as the heatwave could lead to "moderate" health concerns, especially for infants, elderly people, and those with chronic diseases.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.