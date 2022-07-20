Heavy Rain Triggered 10,000 Landslides in Maharashtra in July 2021: Study

Maharashtra might have recorded up to 10,000 landslides in July 2021, research data shows. The rapid assessment was carried out by Advanced Center for Water Resources Development and Management (ACWADAM), Pune.

The Maharashtra office of United National Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the state government’s Disaster Management Authority had jointly commissioned the assesment.

Landslides across Western Ghats have increased and an early warning system is needed to protect the infrastructure and prevent damage to lives, it said.