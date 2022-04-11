Gujarat Tops Niti Aayog State Energy & Climate Index Round 1, Kerala at 2nd Spot
Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand ranked the worst in performance, as per the report.
Gujarat has been ranked as the top state, among larger states, on six parameters, in the Niti Aayog's State Energy and Climate Index-Round 1 (SECI), released on Monday, 11 April.
Gujarat was followed by Kerala and Punjab, while Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, and Jharkhand ranked the worst in performance, as per the report.
Goa ranked the highest among smaller states, followed by Tripura and Manipur, as per the index.
Chandigarh topped the index among UTs, followed by Delhi and Daman and Diu/Dadra and Nagar Haveli.
Releasing the report, Niti Aayog Vice-Chairman Rajiv Kumar said that the SECI allows states and UTs to compare growth across 27 indicators and will push states towards energy transition.
He added that necessary steps must be taken towards achieving PM Modi’s ‘Panchamrit’ targets announced at COP-26, Glasgow summit, reported PTI.
The index, based on 2019-20 data, ranks states and UTs on six parameters:
Discoms’ performance
Access affordability and reliability of energy
Clean energy initiatives
Energy efficiency
Environmental sustainability
New initiatives
Performance in Different Categories
Among larger states, Punjab topped the list in discom performance category; Kerala ranked highest in access, affordability, and reliability category; Haryana emerged as the best performer in clean energy initiatives, while Tamil Nadu gained the top spot in energy efficiency category.
The index is used to benchmark the performance of states and UTs and compare, examine policy challenges and for the efficient management of energy resources.
(With inputs from PTI.)
