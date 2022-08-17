India Needs Four Times the Money It Has Allocated to Meet Climate Goals: Study

Diminishing natural resources, degrading environment and unchecked pollution are dangerous for public health and sustainable economic growth, the RBI report says.

With the aim of protecting and substantially improving the environment, nations around the world have been turned their focus on the use of green technology.

In the recent CPI study the evaluation of finance flows has been estimated for key economic sectors like clean energy, clean transport and energy efficiency.

The study tracks both public and private sources of capital (domestic as well as international). It builds a framework to track the flow of finance right from the source to the end beneficiaries through different instruments.

The study emphasizes on approaches based on actual flows rather than commitments and provides the most accurate analysis of where India’s climate finance stands, the finance gaps it faces, and the opportunities that lie ahead.